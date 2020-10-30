BAUGHMAN, Richard H., 102, of Sheldon died Oct. 17 at his daughter's home in Eau Claire.
Private graveside services will be at Sheldon Cemetery.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
DRAEGER, Karmen M., 69, of Wabasha, Minn., formerly of Menomonie, died Oct. 17 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
FLASKRUD, Charlie, 86, of Eau Claire died Oct. 19 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
GILLETT, Mary "Martha," 70, of Cadott died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
KITTLESON, Eileen H., 100, of Blair died Wednesday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending at the Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
LEIBHAM, Mary L., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Private services will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Altoona.
Private burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler.
STEINKE, Hildegard "Hilde," 90, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.