BEAUCHAMP, Robert Jr., 81, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
EBERHARDT, Esther M., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
ECKWRIGHT, Verlin L., 78, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JACKSON, Susan K., 70, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
JENSEN, Dolores M., 91, died Friday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PALMER, Jeffrey W. “Rusty,” died Friday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
POPE, Thomas L., 86, of Eau Claire died Sept. 27 at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, Minn.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date.
RINECK, Helen M. “Toddy,” 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sept. 25 at Grace Lutheran Communities — River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Private family services will be held.
Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland.
SCHANK, Francis M., 90, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Arcadia, died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
THOMAS, Maryn F., 78, of Wheeler, formerly of Eau Claire, died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at a later date at Hay River Lutheran Cemetery, Wheeler.
THOMPSON, Birdie H., 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
THOMPSON, Lena M., 97, of Eau Claire died Monday at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WEISENBERGER, Loretta D., 86, of Blair died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Private service will be at St. Ansgar Catholic Church, Blair.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
Kratz Funeral Home, Portage, is handling arrangements.