AUMANN, Constance A. "Connie," 88, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BEDELL, Edwin "Dean," 74, died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BENNER, Douglas S., 61, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
CHATHAM, Melissa, 36, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
COOK, Orville F., 66, of Elmwood died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GUSTUM, Orland H., of Chippewa County town of Arthur died Thursday at home. He was born December 4, 1938.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
HEEBINK, Michael R., 71, of Baldwin died Tuesday at home.
O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
LEIDAL, Lee C., 77, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn. He was born August 8, 1944 in Albert Lea, Minn.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MINIATT-HICKOK, Mary C., 60, of Barron died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. She was born December 20, 1960 in Ladysmith.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
NEITER, Patrice A., 76, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SANTAS, Frances D. "Fran," 71, of Sarona died Thursday at home. She was born June 20, 1950 in New Hanover County, N.C.
SCHULENBERG, Delores R., 91, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCHULTZ, James, 85, of Ladysmith died Sunday at Ladysmith Care Community.
SMESTUEN, Kenneth, 46, of Colfax died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
THURSTON, Shirley A., 84, died Friday. She was born February 26, 1937 in La Crosse.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.