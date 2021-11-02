Sorry, an error occurred.
BATEMAN, Donna M., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HECK, Elizabeth G. “Betty,” 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday in Eau Claire. She was born March 30, 1936 in Eau Claire.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
JENNESS, Arlin E., 74, of Thorp died Oct. 20 at home.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
OSBORN, Melissa A. (Tenney), 36, of Eau Claire died Oct. 17.
Arrangements are pending.
