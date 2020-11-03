EAKRIGHT, Donna J., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GORTON, John R., 79, of rural Menomonie, formerly of Bloomer, died Monday in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
HARRIS, Joan E., 86, of Eau Claire died Sept. 28.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the celebration center.
MCCONVILLE, Lila C., 90, of Cadott died Sunday at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MURRAY, Rhande L., 82, of Black River Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REISCHEL, Jean M., 85, died Saturday at home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SHADICK, Terry M., 72, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WEBER, Wendy S., 49, of Menomonie died Wednesday.
Visitation and services will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
YEE, Angela T., 92, of Mondovi died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Mondovi.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
YSTENES, Richard J., 84, of Blair died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.