BEDNAR, Gerald A. "Jerry," 70, of Haugen died Saturday at home. He was born November 10, 1950 in Rice Lake. 

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements. 

GERIKE, Gerhardt "Gay," 97, of Augusta died Monday at Marshfield Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

HALPIN, Mark, 60, of Colfax died Monday at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn.

Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax. 

JACOBSON, Lu Anne, 67, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls. 

JENSEN, Dorothy L., 94, of Rice Lake died Sunday. She was born November 14, 1926 in Port Wing.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements. 

MILLIGAN, Donovan F. "Don," 23, of Rice Lake died Friday in Eau Claire. He was born April 17, 1998 in Joliet, Ill. 

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements. 

SKOGSTAD, Traca A., 49, of Menomonie died Friday at home.

The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.

