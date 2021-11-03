Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BEDNAR, Gerald A. "Jerry," 70, of Haugen died Saturday at home. He was born November 10, 1950 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GERIKE, Gerhardt "Gay," 97, of Augusta died Monday at Marshfield Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HALPIN, Mark, 60, of Colfax died Monday at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
JACOBSON, Lu Anne, 67, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
JENSEN, Dorothy L., 94, of Rice Lake died Sunday. She was born November 14, 1926 in Port Wing.
MILLIGAN, Donovan F. "Don," 23, of Rice Lake died Friday in Eau Claire. He was born April 17, 1998 in Joliet, Ill.
SKOGSTAD, Traca A., 49, of Menomonie died Friday at home.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.