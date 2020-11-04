ALGEO, Jean P., 97, of Cumberland died Saturday at Cumberland Care & Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
AMUNDSON, Mary J., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ANDERSON, Chad D., 48, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
COLLINSON, Dean T., 64, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Monday at River Pines Long Term Care in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DOUGHTY, Bernice F., 100, died Oct. 25.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GORTON, John R., 79, of Menomonie, formerly of Bloomer, died Monday in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Bloomer Cemetery.
JONES, Catherine “Cotsy,” 81, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
LARSON, Ronald L., 90, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birchwood.
Private family funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
LOCKWOOD, Mary L., 89, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
MCCONVILLE, Lila C. (Freese), 90, died Sunday at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with vigil prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday at Leiser Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, both in Cadott.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
METCALF, Eldon I., 82, died Monday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Island Lake Cemetery.
NELSON, Lloyd C., 88, of Dover died Friday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rongholt-Joulson Cemetery (Nelson Cemetery), Buffalo County town of Dover.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SHEPARD, Lawrence P. “Larry,” 75, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie. Graveside service will be livestreamed at Olson Funeral Home Facebook page.
SHOEMAKER, Debra J., 67, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SMOOT, Virginia E., 86, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SZYMONIAK, Kenneth J., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.