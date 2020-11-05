ANDERSON, Chad D., 48, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Committal service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BEYSTROM, Jeffrey A., 59, of Chippewa Falls died Oct. 26 at home.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
COLLINSON, Dean T., 64, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Monday at River Pines in Altoona.
Private family services and interment will be at a later date at Loyal Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAAS, Roger, 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
KALOUSTIAN, Darleen J., 95, of Eau Claire died Oct. 29 at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAMB, Tracy R., 57, of Altoona died Wednesday at Avery Gardens in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LOCKWOOD, Mary Lou, 89, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Private funeral services will be at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at Sherman Cemetery.
LOEW, Catherine G., 59, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Leona M., 93, of Rice Lake died Tuesday.
Private family Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SEMINGSON, Merrill T., 87, of Altoona died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHULTZ, Bernele B., 94, of Altoona died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SILLMAN, Kenneth L., 80, of Alma died Thursday in Lake City, Minn.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma, is handling arrangements.
SMOOT, Virginia E., 86, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.