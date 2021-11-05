CROTTEAU, Carol A., 79, of Rice Lake died Wednesday in Eau Claire. She was born September 16, 1942 in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

DURAND, Patricia R., 80, died Oct. 27. She was born September 4, 1941 in Utica, N.Y.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

GUTSCH, Scott R., 52, of Altoona died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

KELLY, Jeanette “Ginny” (Baier), 92, died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

LOOMIS, John R. “Jack,” 82, of Altoona died Wednesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

ROBERTSON, Ronald M., 72, of Osseo died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.