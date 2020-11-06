BENTS, Carl S., 86, of Cumberland died Tuesday at Cumberland Healthcare.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EDSON, Lawrence N., 81, of Coon Valley, formerly of Stanley, died Monday.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
HAUGEN, Myrtle S., 90, of Amery, formerly of Eau Claire, died Thursday at Amery Memory Care.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KEMP, William F., 95, of Haugen died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Private family graveside services with military rites will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WAGNESS, Lowell M. Jr., 58, of Cadott died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.