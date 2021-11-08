Sorry, an error occurred.
BRUNNER, Wilma M., died Wednesday at Plum City Care Center.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
LEE, Betty M. (nee Hall, Alf), 95, of Woodville died Thursday at Park View Nursing Home in Woodville.
O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
NICHOLS, Richard L. "Dick," 80, of Birchwood died Wednesday in Marshfield.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PATZ, Marian A. "Mari," 76, of New Auburn died Wednesday at Veteran's Home in Chippewa Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
POIRIER, Rhonda S., 53, of Fall Creek died Thursday at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHLESSER, Alfred G., 89, of Arcadia died on Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
THORSON, Truman C. "Cliff," 91, of Loyal died Friday at Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen.
Cuddie Funeral Home, Loyal, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.