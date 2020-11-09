BAUER, Cyril P., 94, of Elmwood, formerly of Menomonie, died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Elmwood.
BROWN, James L. “Jim,” 78, died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Service will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Nov. 25 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
DERBY, Yoshi B., 92, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ELLSWORTH, Margaret L., 87, of Eau Claire died Oct. 31 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FRENETTE, Paul D., 60, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
GUENTHER, Albert H. Sr., 102, of Blair, formerly of Arcadia, died Thursday at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Private graveside services will be at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HAGEN, Alvina M., 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
HANSON, Gaylord L., 93, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Blair, died Friday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
HIGHT, Eldon P., 89, of Chetek died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HUNTER, George E., 88, of Frederic died Friday.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KARIS, Donna, 82, died Wednesday.
Private family service will be at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
KILGORE, Brian G., 73, died Tuesday.
Private services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KOEL, Garold T. “Gary,” 87, of Birchwood died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KOMRO, George A., 92, of Arkansaw died Wednesday at Advent Health in Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KORN, Judith A., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LEEHE, Jeffrey W., 64, of Elmwood died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
LOOMIS, Sharon L., 78, of Mondovi died Monday at home.
Family service will be Tuesday.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
MARION, Jerome “Jerry,” 78, of Boyd died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MCKEETH, Frank R., 89, of Arcadia died Wednesday at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
MUELLER, Cyndy A. (Vetter), 77, of New Richmond, formerly of Baldwin, died Oct. 25 at Kinnic Health & Rehab in River Falls.
Celebration of life was from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at O’Connell Funeral Home, Baldwin.
OWEN, Donald E., 92, of Menomonie, formerly of Durand, died Friday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
SCHULTZ, Bernele M., died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SHEFCHIK, Roy J., 82, of Altoona died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SHOEMAKER, Debra J. (Douphner), 67, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SIEBENS, Norma J., 90, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Baptist Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Shell Lake Cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SPOONER, Edward C., 88, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Celebration of life will be in spring.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
TOMESH, Regina A., 87, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Visitation was Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Private family Mass of Christian burial was Sunday at the church.
Interment was at the church cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ULRY, Mary M., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.