GEISSLER, Margie H., 80, died Saturday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Horan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Joan M., 75, of Cadott died Nov. 2. She was born March 1, 1947.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KAMRATH, Elizabeth, 89, died Thursday. She was born March 25, 1932.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KEWIN, Patrick G., 58, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MCCOY, Emily C., 76, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
