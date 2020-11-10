ALGER, Randy R., 66, Thorp died Thursday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. today at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
BARNHART, Carolyn M., 68, of Menomonie died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
HANSON, Dora A., 87, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake.
Service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Facebook page of Chetek United Methodist Church.
Private service and interment will be at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
KOCHERER, Myrtle M., 88, of Thorp died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Eidsvold Cemetery, rural Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
LINSE, Howard, 52, of rural Fall Creek died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MORRISON, Thomas W., 64, of Cadott died Thursday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Barry N., 64, of Cameron died Wednesday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Facebook page of Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
PASSINT, Jean M., 90, of Ironwood, Mich., died Saturday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be in the spring.
Arrangements are pending at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, Wakefield, Mich.
SHOEMAKER, Debra J. (Douphner), 67, of Eau Claire died Nov. 3 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
STIPEK, Terry J., 69, of Cornell died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
TUMM, William H., 96, of Fall Creek died Friday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WEISFELD, Leonard D., 94, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.