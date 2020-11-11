AYERS, John, 76, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BAUER, Doreen M., 80, of Altoona died Monday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
BERG, Mae G., 94, of Onalaska, formerly of Independence, died Sunday at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Chimney Rock Lutheran Cemetery, rural Strum.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
CAMPBELL, Melody A., 73, of Cameron died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
DRIER, Thomas A., 83, of Arkansaw died Monday at Advent Health in Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
GRAHAM, William P. “Bill,” 75, of Eau Claire died Oct. 8 at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at The Florian Gardens, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Florian Gardens.
Private family interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HOLTEN, Lloyd E., 96, of Menomonie died Monday at Glenhaven in Glenwood City.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
KAHL, Bruce W., 70, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LEEHE, Jeffrey W., 64, of Elmwood died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be in spring.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
PRILL, Sylvan A., 94, died Monday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SWARTZ, Kenneth L., 59, of Hudson died Monday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
TORGRIMSON, Barbara J. “Barb,” 75, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.