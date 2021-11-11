FILIPIAK, Robert “Bob,” 78, of Stanley died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

GILBERTSON, Gerald C. “Jerry,” 83, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

RIEPER, Janelle D., 35, of Taylor, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

RUCKLE, Delores V., 92, of River Falls died Monday at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, is handling arrangements.

ZWIEFELHOFER, Maxine L., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

