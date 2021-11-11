Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
FILIPIAK, Robert “Bob,” 78, of Stanley died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GILBERTSON, Gerald C. “Jerry,” 83, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RIEPER, Janelle D., 35, of Taylor, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RUCKLE, Delores V., 92, of River Falls died Monday at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, is handling arrangements.
ZWIEFELHOFER, Maxine L., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.