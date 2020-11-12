BURGMEIER, Timothy, 59, of Cadott died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
GESELL, William W., 87, of Eau Claire died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Private services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HILL, Kathleen C., 94, of Stanley died Sunday at The Homeplace of Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JESSICK, Gertrude A., 85, of Rice Lake died Monday at Care Partners in Rice Lake.
Private family service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Weyerhaeuser.
MAHNKE, Kenneth A., 81, of Whitehall died Nov. 5 at Trempealeau County Healthcare Center.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MEADOWS, Deloris, 87, died Sunday at St. Therese of Woodbury in Woodbury, Minn.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church, Boyd.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Private interment will be held.
OLTMAN, Eleanor G., 103, of Ellsworth died Monday at Preferred Senior Living of Ellsworth.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RAETHER, Laverne R., 84, of Stanley died Saturday at Abbotsford Nursing Home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
RUSTONG, Raymond R., 92, of Rice Lake died Monday at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
THOMPSON, Harold, 78, of Spring Valley died Tuesday at home.
No services at this time.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
TORGRIMSON, Barbara J. “Barb,” 75, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life with inurnment will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
WALKER MILLER, Dorothy A. “Dot,” of Altoona died Monday at home.
Private family services will take place.
Burial will be at Old Concord Cemetery, West Concord, MN
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, are handling arrangements.
WEISS, Joyce L., 85, of Mondovi died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Today at Talbot Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi.
UPTON, Aaron S., 47, of Downing died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial services will be Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Interment of cremains will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.