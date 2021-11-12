Sorry, an error occurred.
ANDERSON, Casey A., 61, of Elk Mound died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BECHEL, Jean M., 75, of Elmwood died Wednesday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
HANSON, Joanne L., 84, of River Falls died Tuesday at River Falls Area Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MUTHS, Roger, 92, of Altoona died Thursday at home.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
OLSEN, Debra A., 58, of Fall Creek died Friday at home.
SILVIA, Joseph F., 86, of Altoona died Wednesday.
SOPPA, Bernice R., 93, formerly of Arcadia died Tuesday at Grandview Care Center in Blair. She was born March 4, 1928 in Trempealeau County town of Burnside.
Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
STEINKE, Linda, 70, of Eau Claire died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
UBBELOHDE, Leona B., 92, of Colfax died Thursday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
VETCH, Wilbert T., 64, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
WHITWAM, Gregory A., 67, of New Auburn died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.