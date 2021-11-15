Sorry, an error occurred.
BRUNNER, Gregory, 49, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FRESE, Joan A., 85, of Withee died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
HANSCHE, Brenda, 61, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HESTEKIN, Kristine, 68, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HORAN, David, 83, of Altoona died Sunday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KELLEN, Helen M., 97, of Bloomer died Saturday at Grace Lutheran Communities in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
KONKEL, Deloris A., 82, of Holmen, formerly of Arcadia/Dodge died Wednesday at home.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
LANMAN, Kathleen "Kass" (McSorley), 87, died Nov. 8 at home.
Gill Brothers Funeral Home, Bloomington, Minn., is handling arrangements.
LEVAN, Troy L., 53, of Cameron died Wednesday at home. He was born October 8, 1968.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LEWAN, Kim, 66, of Thorp died Wednesday at home.
MCCARTY, Adam J., 66, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
METCALF, Rosemary, 100, of Durand died Thursday.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
WEST, Marilyn J., 83, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heritage Court Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ZINGLER, Shirley V., 81, of Altoona died Thursday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.