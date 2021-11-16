Sorry, an error occurred.
DRUNG, Walter H., 83, of Fall Creek died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
HAASE, Thomas L. “Tom,” 63, of Rice Lake died Saturday at home. He was born August 11, 1958 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HAYDEN, Roy C., 71, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center Weston in Schofield.
Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KLEE, David, 92, of Altoona died Monday at Care Partners — Stonewood in Eau Claire.
KOCHENDORFER, Patricia L., 95, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
OSTBERG, Glenn Sr., 88, of New Braunfels, Texas, formerly of Cadott died Thursday in Seguin, Texas.
Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Braunfels, is handling arrangements.
PITZRICK, Sally, 75, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
WEBER, Donald, 87, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.