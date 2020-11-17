BREWER, Tammy J., 44, of Mondovi died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
GOLDSMITH, Rose M., 66, of Altoona died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LINDSLEY, Sue C., 78, of Menomonie died Saturday at home.
Private funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Pierce County town of Martell.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
NEIKIRK, Shirley A., 77, of Menomonie died Saturday at Froedtert Hospital in Menomonee Falls.
Services will be held at a later date in Spring 2021.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Walter "Wally," 92, of Woodville died Nov. 10 at Parkview Community Campus in Woodville.
Private celebration of life will be at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. today on the facebook page of Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
SEDGWICK, Barbara E., 77, of Menomonie died Saturday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STEINKE, Charlotte M., 80, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
STRODE, Robert E. Jr., 72, of Birchwood died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
No local services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WALLING, Lawrence L. "Larry," 80, of Durand died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.