FOLEY, Timothy D., 74, of Cadott, formerly of Cornell died Nov. 8. He was born June 28, 1947.

Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

LOTTS, Irma L., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.

MECHELKE, Leonard E., 79, of Cadott died Nov. 10. He was born November 21, 1941.

Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

OUIMET, Chad A., 49, of Cornell died Nov. 10. He was born March 29, 1972.

Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

SCHMIDT, Clarence F., 78, of Thorp died Sunday.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

Recommended for you