FOLEY, Timothy D., 74, of Cadott, formerly of Cornell died Nov. 8. He was born June 28, 1947.
Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
LOTTS, Irma L., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
MECHELKE, Leonard E., 79, of Cadott died Nov. 10. He was born November 21, 1941.
OUIMET, Chad A., 49, of Cornell died Nov. 10. He was born March 29, 1972.
SCHMIDT, Clarence F., 78, of Thorp died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
