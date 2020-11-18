BAALRUD, Donna R., 72, of Chetek died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Twin Lakes Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Sampson.
BARTH, Conrad O., 93, of Thorp, formerly of Darien, Ill., died Saturday at Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Ill.
CHURCH, Arlene F., 93, of Plum City died Monday at Plum City Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
COWELL, Jody R., 45, of Altoona died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DOTSON, Patrick N., 70, of Fall Creek died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GATES, Jerry L., 76, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
HEINEMAN, Sandra J., 77, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
KETCHMARK, Michael J., 83, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Private services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KILMURRAY, Brendan P., 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KIRCHNER, Wanda L., 71, of Altoona died Tuesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
O’NEILL, Micah A., 30, of Barron died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
PICHNER, Dorothy, 95, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life & interment will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
REETZ, Jacquelyn, 27, of Fairchild died Monday in Clark County.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ROHN, Julia M., 87, of Altoona died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SAMMON, Carolyn M., 88, of Cornell died May 29 at Cornell Health Services.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Cornell Cemetery.
SELKOW, Raymond E. Sr., 92, of Chetek died Sunday at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SNAPP, MayBelle A., 74, of Chetek died Friday at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WALLER, Dorothy M., 82, of Withee died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.