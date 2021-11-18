BREED, Melton E. “Mel,” 74, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

KNUDTSON, Arthur M., 88, of Eau Claire died Saturday.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

OLSON, Gary D., 88, of Black River Falls died Monday at Dove Healthcare Nursing Home in Osseo.

SCHELL, Andon D., 81, of Maiden Rock died Nov. 11 at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

SEIBEL, Gordon “Gordy,” 58, of Bloomer died Monday.

Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.

SHERRICK, Eunice J., 84, of Bloomer died Tuesday.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

