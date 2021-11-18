Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BREED, Melton E. “Mel,” 74, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KNUDTSON, Arthur M., 88, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
OLSON, Gary D., 88, of Black River Falls died Monday at Dove Healthcare Nursing Home in Osseo.
SCHELL, Andon D., 81, of Maiden Rock died Nov. 11 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SEIBEL, Gordon “Gordy,” 58, of Bloomer died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
SHERRICK, Eunice J., 84, of Bloomer died Tuesday.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.