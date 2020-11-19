BACKSTROM, Elmer “Pug”, 81, died November 11 in Rochester, MN.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BEECH, Charlotte R., 70, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
DIETZE, Alice, 80, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ELORANTA, George O., 96, of Owen died Monday at Stoney River Memory Care in Marshfield.
Private graveside service will be at Riveside Cemetery, Withee.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home, Owen, is handling arrangements.
GAGNELIUS, Anna M. (Tumm), 92, died Monday at The Classic in Altoona.
Private family burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
HILL, Marion, 94, died Tuesday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
HOBART, Harvey O., 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LAWRENCE, Robert G., 91, of rural Osseo died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
POLLITT, James T., 74, of Baldwin formerly of Indiana died Saturday at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, both in Baldwin.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial with Military Honors will be at Durham Cemetery, Terre Haute, Ind.
SESSIONS, Ardella, 73, of Chetek died Sunday at Mayo Clinic — St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Private services will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WHEELER, Clarlynn K., 89, of Rock Falls died Monday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
WILLGER, Janelle F., 56, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10:45 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Private family service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Haugen.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.