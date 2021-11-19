Sorry, an error occurred.
BURT, Kevin D., 58, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
FRANKE, Otis R., 83, of Altoona died Tuesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HESKETH, Susan R., 77, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare — South in Eau Claire.
KOCHENDORFER, Patricia L., 95, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Sharon, 69, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHMIDT, Clarence F., 78, of Thorp died Sunday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STEPHENSON, Kim L., 64, of Blair died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
WINTERS, Elmer A., 94, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at the Classic Memory Care in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.