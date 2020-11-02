BECKER, Betty A., 84, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BURTON, Nancy A., 81, of Menomonie died Friday at Colfax Health & Rehab.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private family services will be at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Menomonie.
DAHL, Merle S., 101, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Blair, died Friday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
GEIGER, Lois J., 91, of Durand died Thursday at Home Place Assisted Living in Durand.
Private visitation will be Wednesday at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
Celebration of life and burial will be at a later date.
GEIGER, Robert J., 61, of Augusta died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JASINSKI, Irene, 95, of Thorp died Wednesday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Holy Assumption Orthodox Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Larry R., 75, of Blair died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
No services will be held.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
LEE, Marilyn J., 86, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Private graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Julia M. “Julie,” 77, of Arcadia died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Funeral service will be at noon today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Upper Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Melrose.
STEFFENSON, Clayton A., 73, of Strum died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STEINKE, Hildegard “Hilde,” 90, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Burial will be at East Thorp Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
YSTENES, Richard J., 84, of Blair died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.