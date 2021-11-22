Sorry, an error occurred.
BRANDT, Paula A., 63, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GEHLHAR, Carole L., of Stockholm died Nov. 15 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth.
O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Ellsworth, is handling arrangements.
GEHLHAR, Donald R., of Stockholm died Nov. 15 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth.
GUDMANSON, Marlis J., 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HEUER, Terri L., 62, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, David A., 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LEMLER, Russell B., 101, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
OLSON, Dennis M., 67, of Chetek died Tuesday at home.
PRICE, O'Jay D., 73, of Menomonie died Tuesday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
ROBERTS, Carol, 73, of Strum died Friday.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
ROSENAU, Paul F., 63, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ROST, Richard H., 89, of Altoona died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
THOMPSON, Lorraine, 105, formerly of Jim Falls died Friday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
WALTERS, Carolyn J., 77, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WIENER, Joseph H., 84, of Plum City died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
