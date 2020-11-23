FISCHER, Ruth E., 90, formerly of rural Osseo, died Saturday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FRESE, Roger H. Sr. “Frosty,” 86, of Withee died Nov. 15 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. today at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Owen.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
HAGEN, Thomas A., 73, of Rice Lake died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HAUPTMAN, Thelma D., 82, of Altoona died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
JENSON, Allen M., 73, of Elk Mound died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
LAWRENCE, Robert G., 91, of rural Pigeon Falls died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangement.
OLSON, Elizabeth M., 88, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Private family services will be at Brunswick Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
OTTMAN, Wayne A., 86, of Menomonie, formerly of Elmwood, died Thursday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Services will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
OTTUM, Fredrick M., 71, of Altoona died Thursday at home.
Services will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RHUDE, Rodney K., 74, of Elk Mound died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SATHER, Beverlie T. “Bev,” 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Beehive in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Benjamin R. “Ben,” 86, of Galesville died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trempealeau Public Cemetery.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
SONSALLA, Randy J., 68, of Arcadia died Thursday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
STANTON, Dorothy R., 100, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
STIBBE, Philip, 85, of Rice Lake died Nov. 16.
Memorial service will be in spring.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
TAT, Que, 82, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.