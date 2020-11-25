ANDERSON, Mark J., 56, of rural Stanley died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
FISCHER, Ruth E., 90, formerly of rural Osseo, died Saturday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, rural Osseo.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
FRANK, Marion E., 92, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Private graveside services will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GORELL, Vivian A., 97, of Eau Claire died Monday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Private family services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAVILAND, Margaret M., 75, of Menomonie died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
HETRICK, Chun C., 74, of Elmwood, formerly of Menomonie, died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Carol F. (nee Harshman), 89, of Hammond died Friday at at home.
Private funeral service will be at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Burial will be at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville.
KOUBA, Norman J., 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
LEARY, Marlys M., 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Services will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LUCKWALDT, Marvin, 84, of Woodville died Sunday at home.
Private family service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Saturday on the church Facebook page.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Lois M., 78, of Augusta died Monday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SCANLON, Warren J., 57, of Eau Claire died Monday at River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SHIPLEY, Susan J., 68, of Menomonie, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday at Care Partners in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SUCHLA, Jerome J. “Jerry,” 87, of Whitehall died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
WILDER, Donald R., 75, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WOLF, Robert J. Sr., 74, formerly of Menomonie, died Monday at Clark County Health Care Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.