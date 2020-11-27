ANDERSON, Mark J., 56, of rural Stanley died Nov. 20 at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BAUER, Doreen M., 80, died Nov. 9 at Oakwood Villa in Altoona.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Mass will be live streamed on the Facebook page of St. Mary’s Altoona.
Entombment will be at the Chapel of the Resurrection, Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BUNN, Edna R., 99, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
HORNUNG, Eugene H., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at WI Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HORVATIN, William J., 98, of Bloomer, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Interment with military rites will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
TUMM, Beatrice, 90, of Fall Creek died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.