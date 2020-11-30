ANDERSON, Bette, 89, of Edina, Minn., died Friday at Sunrise of Edina.
Family funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland.
BAUTCH, David C. “Chuck,” 65, of Blair died Wednesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
BECKER, Clifford R., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Private services will be held.
Interment will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BORRESON, Irene B.C., 89, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Memorial services will be in July.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
DAHMS, Beverly D., 88, of Menomonie died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
DAVIS, Mark, 76, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DEBEL, Lorraine M., 98, of Osseo died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Services will be at a later date.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
DECKER, David A., 76, of the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point died Saturday at Home Suite Home in Tilden.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the funeral home.
Services will be livestreamed at the Facebook page of Horan Funeral Home at www. facebook.com/HoranFuneralHome/groups.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
DURCH, Donald F., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
EKERN, Ruth B., 97, of Blair died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Private family services will be held.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
ESLINGER, Dale R., 87, of Boyd died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Public service will be at a later date.
Private funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
FALKENBERG, Ronald L., 62, of Boyd died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
FROEHLICH, Rodney J., 70, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Graveside service will be at a later date at Holcombe Cemetery.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GREWE, Thomas, 86, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oakwood Hills Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HALAMA, Edward D., 87, of Independence died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
HILLESTAD, Daniel, 62, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HODNETT, Eileen L., 95, of Owen died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOLSTAD, Rickey A. Sr., 71, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
IHLENFELDT, Barbara M., 74, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JACOBSON, Robert C., 94, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JESKE, Helen D., 90, of Menomonie, formerly of Glenwood City, died Sunday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
KISTNER, Gary L., 61, of Eau Galle died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Dunn County town of Dunn.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KLESCEWSKI, Norman R., 73, of Rice Lake died Nov. 23 at home.
Graveside services will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KLUKAS, Charles R., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Burial with military honors will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LACOURSIERE, Randy S., 37, of Eau Claire died Nov. 22.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LARSON, Bernice E., 93, of Osseo, formerly of Eau Claire, died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Private services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LOYAS, Ronald W., 76, of Rice Lake died Friday at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PETTERSON, Joan (Bellows), 84, died Feb 21.
Burial will be in Maine.
SAND, Lillian M., 87, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Private funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Services will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Dunn County town of Menomonie.
STROEDE, Kari W., 62, of rural Augusta died Thursday at home.
No services will be held.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SUCHLA, Shirley, 83, of Independence died Sunday at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
TAINTER, Allen “Mike,” 71, of Eau Claire died Friday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
THOMPSON, Stanley, 71, of Colfax, formerly of Wilson, died Wednesday at home.
No services will be held.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
WERTZ, Larry L., 74, of Birchwood died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WURTZ, Paul R. “Bob,” 85, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.