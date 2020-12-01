CHERRY, David A., 73, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
CRUMP, Kenneth “Bud,” 90, of Osseo died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HAUERT, Marion F., 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Patricia L., 98, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LANGE, Myron M., 94, of rural Augusta died Monday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MAYER, John, 77, of Fairchild died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MECIKALSKI, James “Yukon,” 78, of Eagle River died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua.
Services will be at a later date.
MEURET, Ruth O., 90, of Rice Lake, formerly of Haugen, died Saturday at home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
RISTAU, Colleen (Johnson-Helgeson), 92, of Hammond died Thursday at Hammond Health Care Center.
Private family service will be at Historic Woodside Place, rural Baldwin.
Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery, Baldwin.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SCANLON, Warren “Joe” Jr., 57, of Eau Claire died Nov. 23 at River Pines in Altoona.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
WIDIKER, Lois L., 82, of Cameron died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
WILLISON, Dorothy E. (Smith), 78, of Eau Claire died Nov. 22 at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.