BLUEDORN, Michelle B., 42, of Lake Hallie died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

CLAFLIN, Marie E., 75, of Ellsworth died Sunday at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HOWARD, Mark, 69, of Bozeman, Montana, died Monday.

Dahl Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bozeman, is handling arrangements.

HUGHES, Thomas H., 72, of Menomonie died Tuesday.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

KNOWLTON, Jean M., 90, of Eau Claire died Monday at River Pines in Altoona.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

RADEMAKER, Gerald W. “Jerry,” 85, of Thorp died Friday at Traditions Assisted Living in Thorp.

Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

SIREK, Cyril F. “Cy,” 94, of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

TREBIL, Mark J., of Ellsworth died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

