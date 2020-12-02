CHUTE, Judith, 77, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
HAUERT, Marion F., 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be at Hope Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KRAFT, Richard L. “Dick,” 80, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Red Cedar Community Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
O’FLANAGAN, Betty E., 93, of Rice Lake died Nov. 25 at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REED, Thomas N., 81, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Private family services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Drive-thru visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Campia.
Interment will be at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lake Cemetery.
WULF, David G., 81, of Bloomer died Nov. 25 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.