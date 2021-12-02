Sorry, an error occurred.
FECHTER, Dorothy R. (Saxby), 94, died Sunday. She was born July 31, 1927 in Stanley.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HECKLER, David M., 73, of Greenwood died Tuesday at Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KERSHNER, Robert R., 62, of Fountain City died Monday at home.
OLSON, James M., 78, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
RALEIGH, Peggy J., 80, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake. She was born August 9, 1941 in Madison.
WESTABY, Vickie A., 59, of Thorp died Nov. 17 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
