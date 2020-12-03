KLATT, James E. Sr., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LANGE, Myron “Mike,” 94, of rural Augusta died Monday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Private funeral service, with virtual streaming available, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osseo.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
MUELLER, Charles, 72, of Elk Mound died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
OLSON, Phyllis M. (Zimmerman), 74, of Cadott died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
ROTHBAUER, Janice W., 78, of Altoona died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
VENBERG, Helen, 80, of Fergus Falls, Minn., died Nov. 24 at Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church, Fergus Falls.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the church.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, is handling arrangements.