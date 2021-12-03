Sorry, an error occurred.
BAHR, Harry J., 73, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CHRISTNER, De Etta, 96, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
EASTER, Patricia M., 81, of Menomonie died Monday at home.
KAISER, Shirley R., 84, of Rice Lake died Tuesday in Rice Lake. She was born February 25, 1937 in Barron County town of Arland.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LLOYD, James W., 82, of Stuart, Fla., formerly of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
ROEMER, Mark H., 69, of Bozeman died Monday.
Dahl Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bozeman, MT, is handling arrangements.
RUSSELL, Roger L., 77, of Cornell died Saturday. He was born August 19, 1944.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
WELTON, Donald V., 92, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
WING, Robert W., 74, of River Falls died Monday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.