BROWNELL, Robert E. “Bob,” 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CLEMONS MITCHELL, Joann M., 87, of Cornell died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private funeral services, with livestream on Facebook page, will be Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Bloomer Cemetery.
DUBIEL, Irene S., 92, of Independence died Wednesday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
DUYCHAK, George E. Jr., 66, of Menomonie died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EIDE, Maurice K., 83, of Mondovi died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
ELBERT, David J., 62, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life and burial will be in summer.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ELLSWORTH, Douglas A., 88, of Eau Claire died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HEWITT, Lori L. (LaRock), 51, died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Walk-thru visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau CLaire.
Private family service will be held.
HOLMBERG, Ethel W., 81, of Menomonie died Thursday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
LOFTHUS, FloyAnn, 75, died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bloomer.
MANOR, Terry D., 36, of Holcombe died Nov. 21 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MERCIER, Stanley J., 90, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHERZER, James K. Sr., 78, of Bruce died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHILKE, Lynn G., 59, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SHAFER, Michael G., 66, of Eleva died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva.
SLEIK, Jonathan C., 70, died Monday at home.
Memorial service will be in spring.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SOSALLA, Ann M., 92, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Private family services will be held.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
WITHERS, James F. “Jim,” 64, of Fall Creek died Nov. 26 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services, with livestream on Facebook page, will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Burial with full military honors will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
WOODFORD, Curtis L., 73, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.