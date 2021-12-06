Sorry, an error occurred.
ADAMS, David J., 60, of Tomah died Sunday at home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BEELER, Karen A., 70, of Gordon died Wednesday in Rice Lake. She was born March 5, 1951 in Beloit.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
COOK, Thomas A., 80, of Roseville, Minn. died Thursday at home.
EWALD, Donald E., 97, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
HANSEN, Dan J., 67, of Rice Lake died Nov. 22 at home. He was born February 23, 1954.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ISAACSON, Janice E., 85, of Eau Claire died Nov. 26 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JEZIORSKI, Bernard P. "Ben," 104, died Wednesday at Milestone Senior Living Center in Eau Claire.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
KOHLWEY, John F., 69, of Lake Hallie died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
MCCORD, Susan M., 79, formerly of Oconomowoc died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
O'BRIEN, Charles J. "Chaub" Jr., 67, of Woodville died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
PRILAMAN, Sam, 79, died Thursday at Cambridge Assisted Living in Rice Lake. He was born November 13, 1942 in Sawyer County town of Meteor.
RICHMOND, Dale A., 58, of Owen died Thursday.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
ROEMER, Mark H., 69, of Bozeman died Monday.
Dahl Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bozeman, MT, is handling arrangements.
STEIL, Kurt C. "Charlie," 66, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
TURBA, John L., 74, of Turtle Lake died Tuesday.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.