ADAMS, Donate Sr., 45, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BROWNELL, Robert E. “Bob,” 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CHANNELL, Vernon E., 61, of Augusta died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
CHERRY, David A., 73, of Eau Claire died Nov. 28 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CRAWFORD, Steven A. “Steve,” 59, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CRUMP, Kenneth “Bud,” 90, of Osseo died Nov. 30 at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Osseo Community Church.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blair.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
DAY, Richard N. “Dick,” 90, of Cumberland died Friday at Cumberland Care & Rehab.
Services will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FALKENBERG, Ronald L., 62, of Boyd died Nov. 27.
Memorial visitation with military honors will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
FRAFJORD, Barbara (Boortz), 83, of Whitefish Bay died Nov. 19 at Lakewood Alzheimer’s Care Center in Brookfield.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
GOEPPINGER, Lori J., 58, of Altoona died Nov. 28 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Private family services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, Arlene G., 87, of rural Augusta died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HUNTER, Ronald A., 68, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Durand.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KIMBALL, Janet J., 61, of Holcombe died Saturday at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
KULIG, Delores A., 90, of Independence died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Memorial Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial, with Facebook livestream, will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
LEE INBODY, Dana D., 55, of Osseo died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LEWAN, Sylvester E. “Silver,” 90, of Lublin died Thursday at Aspirus Medford Hospital.
Private family funeral service will be held.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Lublin.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Betty L., 90, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Oakwood Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
MILLIREN, Catherine B., 99, of Chippewa County town of LaFayette died Nov. 27 at her daughter’s home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial Mass will be at noon Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MIREAU, Mavis I. (Rasmussen), 90, of Chetek died Nov. 29 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MOLLDREM, Denise R., 41, of Eau Claire died at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
REIDINGER, Thomas P. “Tom,” 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ROBARGE, Gerald J., 89, of Rice Lake died Friday at Monroe Manor in Barron.
Services will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCOTT, Tiffany E., 53, of Eau Claire died Nov. 30 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ZAKRZEWICZ, Loretta M., 96, of Thorp died Wednesday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.