KOHLWEY, John F., 69, of Lake Hallie died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

MURRAY, Raymond F., 76, of Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie, formerly of Menomonie died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.

PECK, Leon “Peanut,” 67, of rural Ridgeland died Friday at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

SWANSON, Patricia S. “Pat,” 75, of Birchwood died Saturday at home. She was born Jan. 14, 1946 in Rockford, Ill.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

WERLEIN, David M. Sr., 73, of Durand died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born July 3, 1948 in Mondovi.

Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you