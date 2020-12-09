CRAWFORD, Steven A. “Steve,” 59, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Private family service will be at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Private burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
DRIER, Linda L., 80, of Arkansaw died Sunday at Advent Health in Durand.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. today at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
FORSTER, Ruth A., 80, of Durand died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HUNTER, Ronald A. “Ron,” 68, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Durand.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JONES, Kurtis, 54, of Cadott died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PETERSON, James A., 85, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County Nursing Home in Menomonie.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PHILLIPS, Julia D., 102, of Altoona died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.