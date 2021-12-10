BREHEIM, Wilbert A., 67, of Merrillan died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

BRIESE, Allen J., 87, of Roberts died Wednesday at St. Croix County Health Care Center in New Richmond.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

DAWSON, William S., 46, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.

Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.

DOUGHTY, Doris J., 96, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

GREEN, Sandra E. “Sandra,” 50, of Chetek died Tuesday at home. She was born July 29, 1971, in Wausau.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

KOKESH, John J., 64, of Rice Lake died Saturday at home. He was born Jan. 4, 1957, in Amery.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

PAUL, Lynsie E., 33, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

SPINDLER, Arnold A. “Arnie,” 87, of Durand died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.

SWARTZ, Anthony E., 31, of Rice Lake died Wednesday in Marshfield. He was born Aug. 27, 1990 in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

