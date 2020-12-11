BENEDICT, Beverly I. (nee Rulien), 95, of Hudson, formerly of Eau Claire, died Monday at Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Private family service will be held.
O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
BRUNS, Elizabeth M., 90, of Bloomer, formerly of Minneapolis, died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
BURNS, William P., 91, of Menomonie died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
DUMANCH, Dolores A. "DODO," 90, of Eau Claire, formerly of Clam Lake and Lake Namakagon died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
DUYCHAK, George Edward Jr., 66, died Dec. 2.
Prayer service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wauwatosa.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
EMERSON, Gerald K., 87, of Cadott died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
HERBISON, Arthur D. "Art," 86, of Pepin died Monday at Plum City Care Center.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Union Cemetery, Plum City.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HERNANDEZ, Francisco, 59, of rural Black River Falls died Dec. 1.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
HETKE, Doris, 80, of Boyd died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
KAEDING, Mary Lou, 76, of Fall Creek died Dec. 4 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A graveside service will be at noon Saturday at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Altoona.
LAVACOT, Michael A., 56, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCOTT, Ralph B., 93, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WHITE, Kathy, 59, of rural Black River Falls died Sunday.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.