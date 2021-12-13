Sorry, an error occurred.
ALBRICHT, Richard E., 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ANDERSON, William A. Sr., 93, of Chippewa County town of Eagle Point died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
AYLESWORTH, Philomena D., 99, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
BURMESTER, Henry C., 67, of Baldwin died Monday at home.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
DEUTSCHER, Barbara A., 82, of Menomonie died Thursday at Comfort of Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
ENERSON, Donald V., 90, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HALLER, Margaret E. “Marge,” 70, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KASHUBA, Robert L., 92, of Whitehall died Friday at home.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
KLEINSCHMIDT, Jesse J., 41, of Altoona died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Kathleen, 72, of Waumandee/Cochrane died Wednesday at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
NORRGARD, Wayne O., 95, of Boyceville died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System – Northland in Barron.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PRONSCHINSKE, Rudolph A. Jr., 82, died Wednesday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
REMUS, Robert A., 88, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
ROBERTS, Jeffery A., 54, of Arcadia died Friday.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
SCHWEGER, Anna M., 95, of Menomonie died Sunday at Above & Beyond Elderly Care in Boyceville.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.