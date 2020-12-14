ADAMS, Jeanne M., 76, of Wauwatosa, formerly of Eau Claire, died Wednesday at Close to Home Senior Living in Wauwatosa.
Private family graveside service will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BAKER, Dorothy F., 97, of Menomonie died Friday at Above & Beyond Memory Care in Boyceville.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private funeral service, with livestream on Facebook page, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
DOERS, James F., 94, of Holcombe died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Burial was at Bloomer Cemetery.
FROME, Kathy J., 53, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANNON, John R., 85, of Hudson, formerly of Schofield, died Dec. 5 at Pine Ridge Assisted Living in Hudson.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Rothschild.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
HERBISON, Arthur D. “Art,” 86, of Pepin died Dec. 7 at Plum City Care Center.
Services will be in summer.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HOUGHTALING, Alice J., 96, of Whitehall died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Private family services will be held.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HUDSON, Ralph F., 95, of Altoona died.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JOHNSON, Sylvia J., 87, of Chetek died Thursday at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Graveside services will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Stone Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KILE, Julia J. “Julie,” 94, of Grafton, formerly of Thorp, died Tuesday at home.
No funeral services will be held.
Burial will be at noon Wednesday at town of Butler Cemetery, rural Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
LAVACOT, Michael A., 56, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MIKOLON, Charmaine R., 76, of Chetek died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
NELSON, Rachel E., 25, of Strum died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SCANLAN, Tammy J., 53, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SNEEN, Paul D., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
STOKES, Darlene H., 91, died Oct. 3 at Pioneer Care Nursing Home in Fergus Falls, Minn.
Funeral services were Oct. 12 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
VANG, Sao C., 61, of Eau Claire died Dec. 4.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Private funeral service will be held.
Private burial will be held.