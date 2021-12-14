Sorry, an error occurred.
BOLLE, Sherry L., 78, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
DEUTSCH, Cecil V., 88, died Thursday. He was born in 1933 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HOVDE, Jean M., 89, of Ellsworth died Friday at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Ellsworth, is handling arrangements.
KALLENBACH, Robert G., 84, of Medford died Sunday at Home Place of Dorchester.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KULESA, John V. Jr., 69, of Thorp died Friday at Aspirus Stanley Hospital.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Ricky N., 68, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Dove Healthcare — Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
TURENNE, Brenda M., 78, of Thorp died Wednesday at home.
TWEED, Judith A., 80, of Northfield died Sunday.
WOOD, Elinore, 87, of Woodville, formerly of Spring Valley died Thursday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.