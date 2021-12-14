BOLLE, Sherry L., 78, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

DEUTSCH, Cecil V., 88, died Thursday. He was born in 1933 in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HOVDE, Jean M., 89, of Ellsworth died Friday at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Ellsworth, is handling arrangements.

KALLENBACH, Robert G., 84, of Medford died Sunday at Home Place of Dorchester.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

KULESA, John V. Jr., 69, of Thorp died Friday at Aspirus Stanley Hospital.

Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

OLSON, Ricky N., 68, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Dove Healthcare — Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

TURENNE, Brenda M., 78, of Thorp died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

TWEED, Judith A., 80, of Northfield died Sunday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WOOD, Elinore, 87, of Woodville, formerly of Spring Valley died Thursday at Park View Home in Woodville.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

