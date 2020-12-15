ARNSDORF, Claudine R., 103, of Lake Hallie died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BERLIN, Patricia A., 67, of rural Augusta died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BOEHM, Linda M., 69, of Colfax died Sunday at home.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BRUNS, Elizabeth M., 90, of Bloomer, formerly of Minneapolis, died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Private services will be Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, Minn.
FIELD, Kathleen E., 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JOHNSON, Linda L., 73, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
QUALE, Jean E., 80, of Mondovi died Wednesday at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Celebration of life and burial will be in spring/summer.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes-Scenic Rivers Cremation Center, Alma, is handling arrangements.
ROTHBAUER, Leon J., 84, died Saturday at Lakeview Health Care Center in West Salem.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Private service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Livestream will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at https://youtu.be/pKBcK70k-_8
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Mondovi.
SCHAEFER, Gisela, 91, of Arcadia died Thursday at home.
Private family Mass of Christian burial was Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Alma.
Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
TURANY, Hermanilda A. “Hermie,” 99, of Jim Falls died Saturday at Cornell Area Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church, Jim Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.