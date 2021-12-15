BRENNER, Lawrence M., 77, of Eden Prairie, Minn., formerly of Eau Galle, died Friday at home.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.

CROTTEAU, Gerald L. “Jerry,” 79, of Rice Lake, died Sunday. He was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HANSON, Jerome “Joe,” 72, of Blair, died Tuesday.

Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.

HEDLUND, Roberta J., 88, of Menomonie, died Sunday at Amery Care Center.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

JANDRT, Irene M., 88, formerly of Cadott, died Saturday. She was born Dec. 1, 1933.

Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

JOHNSON, Charlene T., 78, of Mondovi, formerly of Nelson, died Sunday at home.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.

LAUTERBACH, Roger L., 70, of Eau Claire, died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

METZA, William R., 87, died Tuesday at Our House Senior Living — Chippewa Falls Assisted Care.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

ROSENBROOK, Marlene A., 86, of Bloomer, died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Bloomer.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

THORNTON, Brent, 65, died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

TWEED, Judith A., 80, of Northfield, died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

